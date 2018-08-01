Merrill Corporation to Focus on Reinvestment and Growth Opportunities Moving Forward, Capitalizing on its Innovative Applications, Expertise and Global Security Capabilities

Merrill Corporation (Merrill) www.merrillcorp.com, a global leader in SaaS solutions for M&A, communications and secure business collaboration today announced it has closed a definitive agreement to sell its Transaction and Regulatory Compliance divisions to Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. www.toppanleefung.com, parent company to Toppan Vintage www.toppanvintage.com. Toppan Vintage is a leading international financial printing, communications and technology company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Merrill employees within the company's Transactions and Compliance divisions will transition to Toppan Vintage. The two companies will work together closely over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition. The newly created entity will become part of Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. creating the leading printing group in the world. Headquarters of the combined company will be in Tokyo, with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales.

"This strategic transaction creates significant opportunities for both Merrill Corporation and Toppan Vintage," said Rusty Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Corporation. "Merrill will continue executing on its strategic initiative of investing in its premier, technology-enabled solutions platform, DatasiteOne, to serve the needs of M&A Advisors and Corporations globally, while ensuring that its capital transactions and regulatory disclosure solutions clients continue to receive an exceptional service experience. We are grateful for the dedication and service of Merrill's Transactions and Compliance employees and are confident they will continue to thrive at Toppan Vintage."

"Our vision is to become the top financial printing and communications company in the world," said Jeff Riback, President of Toppan Vintage. "By bringing Merrill's transactions and regulatory compliance business to Toppan Vintage, we are creating a robust financial printing and communications leader with the resources to provide the most comprehensive and customized suite of service options in the industry. Merrill's employee talent, technology solutions and worldwide service locations will give Toppan Vintage a more competitive footprint globally and strategically position us to pursue new growth opportunities."

Moelis Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Akin Gump acted as legal advisor to Merrill Corporation.

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill provides SaaS solutions for M&A, communications and secure business collaboration. Clients trust Merrill's innovative applications, excellent customer service and deep subject expertise to successfully navigate the secure sharing of their most sensitive content. Clients turn to Merrill when their need to manage complex content intersects with the need to collaborate securely around the globe. www.merrillcorp.com

About Toppan Vintage

Toppan Vintage, a leader in financial printing and communications solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales. Toppan Vintage has been a pioneer and trusted partner in the financial markets for three decades, serving the financial, legal and corporate communities with meticulous, responsive service and unparalleled local market expertise and capabilities. Toppan Vintage's expanding operations deliver a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory compliance filings, investment companies and insurance providers. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do and who we are. Our Hive suite of SaaS solutions, utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertise, aspires to the idea of the hive an industrious community working together in a secure, efficient environment. Learn more at www.toppanvintage.com.

