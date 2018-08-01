

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The National Institute of Economic and Social Research urged the Bank of England to raise its interest rate by 25 basis points at the meeting this week.



The think tank said it expects a gentle path of monetary policy normalization with the next 25 basis point rate increase this month.



On the fiscal side, the agency recommended that the government to maintain its current level of spending and raise the quality of public services.



According to NIESR, the economy will grow 1.4 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2019. The estimates were broadly unchanged from the previous assessment.



However, risks to GDP growth forecast are wider than before and tilted to the downside, the agency noted.



The latest projection is based on 'soft' Brexit assumption where the UK achieves close to full access to the EU market for goods and services.



Elsewhere, the British Retail Consortium reportedly said that shop prices declined at a slower pace as food price growth improved in July.



Overall shop prices dropped 0.3 percent in July, following a 0.5 percent fall in June. Food inflation accelerated to 1.6 percent from 1.2 percent a month ago.



