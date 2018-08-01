

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its net income attributable to equity holders for the second quarter declined 0.1 percent to 2.393 billion euros, from the prior year's 2.396 billion euros, while it was up by 0.7% excluding exceptional items.



The Group's operating income was 3.271 billion euros up 2.1% from the previous year.



BNP Paribas said it delivered solid results this quarter. There was good business development in the context of economic growth in Europe but results reflected also an unfavourable exchange rate effect as well as the impact of less favourable financial markets for CIB compared to the second quarter last year.



Revenues were 11.206 billion euros, up 2.5% compared to the second quarter 2017 which included the exceptional impact of -200 million euros in Own Credit Adjustment or OCA and own credit risk included in derivatives or DVA as well as +85 million euros in capital gains from the sale of Euronext shares.



The Group said it is actively implementing the 2020 transformation plan, an ambitious programme of new customer experiences, digital transformation and operating efficiency (149 million euros in cost savings this quarter, or 858 million euros since the launch of the programme at the beginning of 2017).



