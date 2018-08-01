

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) reported that its third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations decreased 48.8 percent to 33 million euros from 64 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



EBITDA adjusted for special items in the quarter was 133 million euros, significantly below the prior year's 174 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 13.1 percent, compared to 16.4 percent last year.



The company noted that foreign exchange effects as well as higher expenses for R&D and ramp-up costs burdened adjusted EBITDA in the quarter with more than 40 million euros.



Third-quarter revenue was 1.02 billion euros, down 3.7 percent from 1.06 billion euros in the same period of the prior year. On a comparable basis, revenue remained consistent with the prior year's level of 1.02 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Osram lowered its fiscal 2018 outlook. The company now expects a comparable revenue increase of 1.0 to 3.0 percent, down from the prior range of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year is now projected in a range of 570 million euros to 600 million euros, compared to the prior forecast for about 640 million euros.



In addition, Osram lowered its forecast for full-year earnings per share to a range of 1.00 euro to 1.20 euro, from the prior range of 1.90 euros to 2.10 euros per share.



Osram also said it has decided to divest its luminaires business.



The company is looking to streamline the global administration, which should reduce cost by about 20 percent. Beyond that, it has also implemented several structural and operational programs, including the improvement of efficiency in R&D, in the supply chain, and in the German factory alliance.



According to Osram, these operational programs should sum to savings of 130 million euros to 140 million euros by 2020.



