

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net result - group was 109 million euros, down 81.6 percent from 593 million euros last year.



Operating result was 345 million euros, down 41.1 percent, mainly reflecting a strike impact of around 260 million euros.



Revenues were 6.63 billion euros, same as last year. Revenues grew 4 percent at constant currency with solid ongoing demand.



Number of passengers carried edged up 0.8 percent to 26.44 million.



Group unit revenue went up 1.7% at constant currency, driven by premium traffic performance.



Looking ahead, the company said third quarter and full year 2018 unit revenue expected to be positive at constant currency compared to last year.



Long-haul forward booking load factors remain ahead of last year for the next four months.



Capacity increases remain in the expected range of 2.5% to 3.5% for the Passenger network. Unit cost target is maintained at between 0% and +1.0% at constant currency, fuel and pension charges, including strike-related costs and the associated capacity adjustments incurred in the first half of 2018.



