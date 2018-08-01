Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Bostik completed the acquisition of the industrial adhesives of Nitta Gelatin Inc. by the Bostik-Nitta joint-venture in Japan, on 1st August 2018.

This acquisition, which will be complemented by the construction of a new adhesives plant in Japan, will help Bostik to step up its development particularly in the fast-growing nonwoven markets for hygiene applications and in the packaging, labelling, transportation and electronics industrial markets.

Arkema is thus actively pursuing its strategy to develop its adhesives, which represent one of the major drivers of its long-term growth.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006060/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Sophie Fouillat, +33 1 49 00 86 37

sophie.fouillat@arkema.com

or

Arie Taïeb, +33 1 49 00 72 07

arie.taieb@arkema.com

or

MEDIA:

Gilles Galinier, +33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com