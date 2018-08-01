sprite-preloader
01.08.2018 | 08:01
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

London, July 27

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

1 August 2018

END


