International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (10-Q)
PR Newswire
London, July 31
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated [31 July 2018] was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on [1 August 2018]. The report is available at http://www.sec.gov/ and http://www.bourse.lu/.