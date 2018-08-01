Carnival PLC - Update to Carnival plc Voting Rights and Capital

Update to Carnival plc Voting Rights and Capital



MIAMI (31 July 2018) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), has completed its acquisition of TWC Enterprises Limited's White Pass & Yukon Route (WP&YR) division, which includes White Pass' port, railroad and retail operations in Skagway, Alaska, and joint venture with Survey Point and affiliated entities, as previously announced on 6 June 2018.

As part of the transaction and in accordance with London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.4, in accordance with the terms of the transaction, Carnival Corporation announces that the seller elected to receive $20 million of Carnival plc shares as partial consideration for the acquisition of WP&YR. As a result, 349,958 Carnival plc shares have been transferred to the seller today.

Following the above transfers of shares, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 176,410,411. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.