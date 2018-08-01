Ramirent Oyj: Invitation to Ramirent's results briefing on August 8, 2018

Ramirent Plc Press Release August 1, 2018 at 9:00 EET



Ramirent will publish its Half Year Financial Report 2018 on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 about at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Live audiocast and conference call

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET) through a live audiocast viewable at www.ramirent.com combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and CFO Pierre Brorsson. The dial-in numbers are: +358981710495 (FI), +442031940552 (UK), +46856642702 (SE), +18557161597 (US). A recording of the audiocast and conference call will be available at www.ramirent.com later the same day.

The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Group website at www.ramirent.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Terhi Jokinen, Communications Manager tel. +358 20 750 2086

RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2017, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 724 million. The Group has 2,800 employees in 290 customer centers in 10 countries in northern and eastern Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines.

