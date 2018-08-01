Wentworth Resources Limited: Shareholder Update and Conference Call

PRESS RELEASE

1 August 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Shareholder Update and Conference Call

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, will be hosting an investor meeting which will be held at the offices of SpareBank 1 Markets AS, Olav V's Gate 5 - 0161 Oslo, Norway) at 1:00pm CEST / 12:00pm BST on Wednesday 8 August 2018.

This meeting will provide investors with an opportunity to meet the Company's new CEO Eskil Jersing, Chairman Bob McBean and CFO Katherine Roe, and for the Company to answer any questions from Norwegian shareholders in regards to the Companies activities and planned delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange. Representatives from the Company's legal counsel, Thommessen AS, and the Company's Registrar, Nordea Bank AB, will also be in attendance at the meeting to help assist with any queries.

Ahead of the meeting, the Company has provided some further details for Norwegian shareholders regarding the future trading of their shares which can be found appended to this announcement and also published on the Frequently Asked Questions page under the Investors section of the corporate website, later today.



Please register your interest to attend by Monday 6 August 2018 by emailing the Company at wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com). Those investors, who are unable to attend in-person, will be able to dial into the meeting and ask questions using the details provided below. If you would like to register any questions ahead of the meeting, please send them in an email to the address above.

Dial in details for the shareholder meeting:

Participant dial-in: Norway (toll-free) 800 621 96 Norway +47 23500243 UK (toll-free) 0800 358 9473 UK +44 333 300 0804 Participant Pin: 54691872#

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Wentworth Bob McBean,

Executive Chairman



rpm@wentworthresources.com (mailto:rpm@wentworthresources.com)



Eskil Jersing,

Chief Executive Officer



eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com (mailto:eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7717 847623



Katherine Roe,

Chief Financial Officer



katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7841 087 230



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK)

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield +44 (0) 20 7710 7600





GMP FirstEnergy





Broker (UK)

Hugh Sanderson

Jonathan Wright





+44 (0) 20 7448 0200





Peel Hunt LLP





Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister





+44 (0) 20 7418 8900









FTI Consulting





Communications Adviser (UK)

Sara Powell

Molly Stewart









wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com)

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

