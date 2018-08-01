Northwest Analytics Announces Enterprise License Agreement with Dow

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Analytics, a leading Industry 4.0 analytics provider, today announced an enterprise license agreement with The Dow Chemical Company, a manufacturer of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics products and solutions, to further enable the global roll-out of the NWA Focus EMI manufacturing analytics platform supporting its overall Industry 4.0 digital enterprise vision.



Already with more than 170 implementations of NWA Focus EMI, the global license agreement will allow Dow to continue the uninterrupted roll-out of the analytics platform across the company on an accelerated timeline.

Northwest Analytics CEO Bob Ward added, "Northwest Analytics is very pleased to have been selected as one of Dow's Industry 4.0 solution providers. We feel that our platform approach to manufacturing analytics is ideally suited to Dow's goals of creating real-time enterprise wide visibility, management, benchmarking and optimization of critical process data no matter where that data is being captured. We look forward to providing key analytics data to manufacturing stakeholders at Dow as they continue on their Industry 4.0 journey."

Northwest Analytics is providing NWA Focus EMI, a foundational and enabling technology, to Dow to help further their Industry 4.0 strategy.

"The agreement with Dow is reflective of the growing focus on Industry 4.0 initiatives and continued recognition of the critical role of operational analytics, such as NWA's Focus EMI, for those initiatives," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "Additionally, this deal is industry validation from a leading global manufacturer of the importance of selecting a scalable, real-time manufacturing analytics platform that provides transformative, yet manageable, operational benefits such as process optimization and increased operator productivity that deliver significant, sustainable improvements to the bottom line."

The initial agreement includes the NWA Focus EMI platform, ongoing product updates, and platform maintenance.

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics is a leading provider of Industry 4.0 manufacturing analytics solutions for manufacturers, delivering process decision guidance into 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 3,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. Northwest Analytics is focused exclusively on enabling better operational visibility and analytics-based decision making for manufacturers, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing intelligence and SPC solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration and scalability. NWA is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI. For more information, visit www.nwasoft.com.

About The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company.

