

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported that its net income for the third quarter rose to 271 million euros or 0.24 euros per share from 253 million euros or 0.22 euros per share in the prior-year period.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were flat with the year-ago period at 0.24 euros per share.



Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to 1.94 billion euros from 1.83 billion euros in the prior-year period, reflecting rising demand and a stronger U.S. dollar.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Infineon projects quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 3 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin of 19 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



For fiscal 2018, Infineon projects revenue growth of 6.4 to 7.4 percent, which is at the upper end of the 4 to 7 percent range previously forecast.



The company now projects a segment result margin of 17.5 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance. Previously, a segment profit margin of 17 percent had been expected at the mid-point of revenue guidance.



