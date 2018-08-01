JPJ Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA's") Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that as at close of business on 31 July 2018 the issued capital of the Company consists of 74,258,930 ordinary shares of £0.10 each with one vote. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,258,930.

The above total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

