

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today and the BoE's 'Super Thursday' event.



The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the policy statement may offer additional cues on the rate outlook.



The Bank of England may raise interest rates from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent on Thursday despite Brexit gloom.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a PMI score of 50.8, down from 51.0 in June.



China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range and achieve this year's target despite significant changes in the external environment, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, citing a statement released after a meeting of the Politburo.



Asian markets are trading mostly higher after Apple beat top- and bottom-line expectations in its latest quarter and the Bloomberg reported that the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks.



The dollar remained broadly higher ahead of the U.S. jobs report due on Friday. Oil extended declines after falling nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude rose unexpectedly last week.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors cheered strong results from healthcare and industrial companies as well as encouraging data on consumer confidence, personal income and spending.



The Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.



European markets eked out modest gains on Tuesday, with positive corporate earnings from companies like Credit Suisse and BP as well as hopes of new trade talks between the U.S. and China underpinning sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.



