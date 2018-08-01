

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK), Wednesday reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose 15.1 percent to 4.81 billion yen from 4.18 billion yen, and earnings per share increased to 19.15 yen from 16.64 yen last year.



For the quarter, ordinary profit rose 5.1 percent to 6.12 billion yen, while operating profit edged up 0.7 percent to 6.61 billion yen.



However, quarterly net sales declined 4.3 percent to 66.82 billion yen from last year's 69.80 billion yen.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company affirmed its outlook for attributable net income of 23 billion yen or 93.37 yen per share, a growth of 17.6 percent from last year.



The company also maintained its outlook for full-year operating profit of 35 billion yen, up 18.4 percent, and net sales of 340 billion yen, up 8 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX