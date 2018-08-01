

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit, on IFRS basis, declined to 485 million pounds from 573 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share decreased 17% to 14.8 pence from 17.9 pence a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 19.8 pence, compared to 20.2 pence a year ago.



IFRS operating profit decreased 11% to 792 million pounds. Underlying EBITA was at 874 million pounds, down 6% on a constant currency basis.



Revenue, on IFRS basis, declined to 8.16 billion pounds from 8.92 billion pounds a year ago. Revenues dropped 5% on a constant currency basis.



Sales were at 8.82 billion pounds, down 3% on a constant currency basis, as a result of reduced Typhoon production activity



Order intake fell to 9.70 billion pounds from last year's 10.65 billion pounds last year.



Further, the Board has declared a 2% increase in the interim dividend to 9.0p for the half year to 30 June 2018.



Looking ahead, for 2018, the company expects underlying earnings per share to be in line with the full-year underlying earnings per share for 2017, with some small additional benefit from exchange translation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX