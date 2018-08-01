

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported profit before tax of $90 million for the six months to 30 June 2018 compared to $76 million, previous year. Earnings per share in cents was 4.6 compared to 3.8. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 5% to $153 million, primarily driven by higher management fee revenue partially offset by lower investment gains. Adjusted earnings per share in cents was 8.1 compared to 7.5.



First-half revenue increased to $506 million from $461 million, prior year. Net revenue was $486 million compared to $461 million.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.4 cents per share. The interim dividend will be paid at the rate of 4.88 pence per share on 5 September 2018 to all shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018.



