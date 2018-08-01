

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported first-half profit before tax of 3.12 billion pounds, up 23 percent from 2.54 billion pounds in the previous year.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to 2.03 billion pounds from 1.39 billion pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 2.9 pence from 2.0 pence last year.



Underlying profit for the half year was 4.23 billion pounds, 7 percent higher than 3.95 billion pounds in the same period last year, reflecting increased income and lower total costs.



Total income for the period was 9.47 billion pounds, which was 2 percent higher than in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 7 percent, while other income decreased 7 percent.



Net interest income increased to 6.34 billion pounds from 5.93 billion pounds a year ago. Net interest margin rose to 2.93 percent from 2.82 percent last year.



Lloyds Banking said that an interim dividend for 2018 of 1.07 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 26 September 2018. This compares to the interim dividend of 1.0 pence for the year-ago period.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Lloyds Banking now expects capital increase to be about 200 basis points, pre dividend, at the top end of the company's guidance range. Net interest margin for the full year is now expected to be in line with the first half of 2018.



The company added that all other longer-term guidance remains unchanged.



