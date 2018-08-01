

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita PLC (CPI.L) reported profit before tax of 42.3 million pounds for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 27.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.82 pence compared to a loss of 0.07 pence. Underlying profit before tax decreased by 58.7% to 80.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.89 pence compared to 13.97 pence.



First-half reported revenue decreased by 5.4% to 2.01 billion pounds. Underlying revenue on a like for like basis, excluding results from businesses exited in both years, decreased by 2.3% including 2.4% organic decline and 0.1% growth from acquisitions.



The Board of Capita PLC is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend.



