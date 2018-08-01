Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

sprite-preloader
London, August 1

Pacific Assets Trust plc

1 August 2018

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Pacific Assets Trust plc announces the following:

As at 31 July 2018, Pacific Assets Trust plc's capital consists of ordinary shares of 12.5p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 119,873,386. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Pacific Assets Trust plc is 119,873,386.

The above figure (119,873,386) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Pacific Assets Trust plc, or a change to their interest in Pacific Assets Trust plc, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


