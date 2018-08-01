AIM and Media Release

1 August 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate have reduced their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares from 77,668,795 (representing 6.89% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue) to 60,390,129 (representing 5.36% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue).

UBS Group AG's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 46,448,613 fully paid ordinary shares UBS AG Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares

Consideration received for the sale of 940 shares on 11 July 2018 was an average of A$0.28 per share. Consideration paid for the acquisition of 4,192 shares on 12 July 2018 was an average of A$0.285 per share. This excludes the return of 17,281,918 shares pursuant to the Prime Broking Agreement.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

