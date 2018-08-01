

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Temporary power supply provider Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 7 percent to 59 million pounds from 63 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share were 15.85 pence, down 11 percent from 17.88 pence last year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax increased 8 percent.



Group revenue increased 10 percent to 857 million pounds from 779 million pounds last year. Underlying revenue growth was 14% driven by a strong performance in Rental Solutions which offset the decline in Power Solutions Utility.



The company reported group average megawatts on hire during the six months of 6,560 MW, up from 6,520 MW last year.



Further, the company maintained interim dividend at 9.38 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver guidance for the full year of profit before tax in line with 2017, excluding the effects of currency. The forecast reflects good first half performance, combined with the expected improvement in Power Solutions Industrial and continued growth in Rental Solutions.



Chris Weston, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'we are confident that the Group can deliver a return on capital employed in the mid-teens in 2020 with potential for further improvement beyond this.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX