

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Italian insurer Generali Group (ARZGY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to the Group for the first-half of 2018 rose 8.8% to 1.329 billion euros from the prior year's 1.221 billion euros, the positive non-operating performance and the gains from disposals closed during the period.



Operating result grew by 2.7% to 2.532 billion euros from the prior year, reflecting the positive development in all business segments.



The Group's total premiums, amounted to 35.1 billion euros, reflected the growth already observed in the first quarter of the year. The 6.5% increase was attributable to a positive performance in both business segments.



The Group's total Assets Under Management recorded an increase of 0.8% at 30 June 2018, up to 490.4 billion euros. In particular, total investments amounted to 419.6 billion euros, while third party Assets Under Management came to 70.8 billion euros.



The Group said it will continue to implement its strategic plan for the period 2016-2018. The new strategic plan for the three-year period 2019-2021 is expected to be launched at the end of the year. The Group will continue to rebalance the portfolio in the Life segment with the goal of optimising its profitability and allowing capital to be allocated more efficiently through the simplification and innovation of the range of product solutions.



Despite the strong competitive pressure, premium income in the P&C segment is expected to rise, maintaining the focus on technical excellence in the Group. The initiatives will allow to continue along the path towards achieving the objectives set out in the 2016-2018 strategic plan.



