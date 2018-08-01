Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 1, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by UAB Medicinos Bankas (short name: OPMB070025A) have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, August 1, 2018. The size of the Medicinos Bankas bond issue is EUR 2 210 000. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1000. The annual coupon rate is 7% with interest paid two times a year. The maturity date of the bond issue is July 24, 2025. It is the tenth bond issue admitted to the Baltic securities market this year. "We welcome Medicinos Bankas to the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market and pleased that the company has chosen to use the Baltic capital market to pursue its business goals," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange. "We are ready to help them take advantage of the opportunities that a public listing brings, and to offer investors an expanding list of Baltic debt securities". "We were watching the increase in corporate bond activity as we examined a variety of options to raise capital. After careful consideration, the bank's Board of Directors decided to seize the opportunities that the market offers and to raise funds on the capital markets. The funds obtained from the bond issue will let the bank diversify its sources of financing and will enable it to realize the business objectives it has set," says Dalia Klišauskiene, Head of Administration and Chairman of the Board at Medicinos Bankas. Medicinos Bankas is a Lithuanian capital-owned bank established in 1992. It currently operates 52 customer service units throughout Lithuania. The bank's activities focus on providing financing for small and medium-size businesses as well as services for the agricultural sector and private clients. Its main shareholder is Saulius Karosas, who directly and indirectly owns 99.78% of the bank's shares. About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com