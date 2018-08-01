GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Attend Multiple Industry Events to Share How to Power Digital Transformations with In-Memory Computing

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced a variety of webinars, conferences and meetups. In these events, GridGain experts will share insights and strategies for how businesses of all sizes can meet the real-time performance and scalability requirements of data-intensive applications being developed for digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives.

"Organizations pursuing digital transformation initiatives need real-time speed and massive scalability for their applications," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "These organizations have questions about which solutions to use for their particular challenges, and our in-memory computing experts have the answers. These events are the perfect opportunity for attendees to get the information they need to move their projects forward."

During August, GridGain will host or participate in the following conferences, webinars and meetups:

Conferences & Webinars

Designing Multi-Cluster In-Memory Computing Applications (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/gridgain-webinar-designing-multi-cluster-in-memory-computing-applications) - August 2, 2018 - GridGain Senior Technical Consultant Lucas Beeler and GridGain Senior Director of Outbound Product Management Rob Meyer will discuss architectural best practices for the journey to multi-cluster computing applications.

Meetups

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

