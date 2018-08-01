

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales in the second quarter rose 2.8 percent on last year, ahead of the company's guidance. The company attributed the increase to the prolonged period of exceptionally warm weather, which greatly assisted the sales of summer weight products.



Full price sales for the first half of the year to 26 July 2018 were up 4.5 percent from the year-ago period.



Sales in the company's Online business for the half year increased 15.5 percent , driven by growth in the company's overseas and third party brands business, along with more modest growth in sales of Next branded stock in the UK. Sales in the company's retail stores declined 5.3 percent.



Looking ahead, Next said it is maintaining its sales and profit guidance for the year to January 2019. For the year to January 2019, the Group continues to project earnings per share growth of 3.7 percent and full price sales to grow 2.2 percent.



Next noted that its cash flow remains strong and it still expects to generate around 300 million pounds of surplus cash after deducting interest, tax, capital expenditure and ordinary dividends, but before financing any increase in Online debtors.



In January, Next set out a plan to return 300 million pounds of surplus cash to shareholders by way of share buybacks. The company has now completed this program.



Next expects share buybacks to enhance its earnings per share or EPS by 4.7 percent in the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX