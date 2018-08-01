

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) reported pretax profit of 10.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 10.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 4.7 pence compared to 5.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit was 14.3 million pounds compared to 14.5 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was flat at 6.6 pence.



First-half revenue declined year-over-year to 120.2 million pounds from 125.2 million pounds.



The Board announced a maintained interim dividend of 2.7 pence. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at 24 August 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX