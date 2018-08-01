JAG Shaw Baker will expand its offering to fast-growth companies in the technology and life sciences sector under the Withers' brand as Withers tech

JAG Shaw Baker has been a part of the European technology start-up scene since 2013 offering corporate and intellectual property services to investors and startups.

The acquisition allows JAG Shaw Baker to replicate their successful startup model by leveraging Withers' global presence.

The firm has 40 employees, including six partners with both UK and US qualified lawyers in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Boston, MA that will operate under a new brand called Withers tech effective 1 August, 2018.

The firm has 362 active clients which include tech unicorn TransferWise, as well as consumer brands like Soundcloud, Kano, Moo and Wonderbly (Lost My Name) and many of the UK's leading VC and investors such as LocalGlobe, Northzone, Atomico, EF, Mangrove Capital Partners and Mosaic Ventures as well as rising global stars like Habito, AppearHere, Bioven and Chargifi.

Withers is an international law firm founded in 1896 dedicated to successful people, their business and philanthropic interests. The firm has 17 offices across the US, Europe, and Asia. JAG Shaw Baker is a boutique law firm that advises UK and US entrepreneurs, companies and investors across high-growth technology sectors such as life sciences, clean tech, and digital technology.

JAG Shaw Baker was founded in 2013 by Tina Baker and James Shaw, two former Brown Rudnick lawyers who saw a gap in the UK and European startup ecosystem for legal services specific to this sector. Since its inception, JAG Shaw Baker has successfully created a successful business model for the European startup community for investors and entrepreneurs. As Withers tech, the firm will expand this model on a global level by leveraging the Withers' international presence and offer an even broader array of services their clients demand such as employment, tax, immigration, real estate, litigation and US corporate structuring.

"Since we opened our practice, it has always been our vision to grow our business through global expansion; and over the past five years, we have successfully created a business model that works for the European tech and life sciences ecosystem," said James Shaw, Partner and Co-founder, JAG Shaw Baker. "The fast growth tech and life sciences markets are a growth area for Withers, so together with our industry expertise and their international reach, we can deliver that global model overnight to our clients."

Tina Baker, Partner and Co-founder, JAG Shaw Baker said that during their discussions with Withers, it became clear that there was a significant cultural and business fit between both firms.

"Joining Withers and creating Withers tech allows the firm to stand by their client's through every stage of their company's life and help them create strong global businesses as they grow and expand," said Baker. "Together, we will continue to provide our clients with unprecedented access to the best legal teams for the fast growth tech and life sciences markets."

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO, Withers' Business Division, comments: "We are hugely excited to welcome JAG Shaw Baker to the firm. Their in-depth experience in the technology sector is a great strategic complement to the work we do for tech entrepreneurs and investors in the US and Asia, and presents exciting possibilities to increase our activity in the sector."

