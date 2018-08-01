

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODGF.PK, COD.L) announced Wednesday that it has acquired Germany-based HKO. The company did not announce the financial terms of the deal.



HKO produces a complete range of very high temperature thermal insulation and fire protection solutions made from various types of glass fibers to cover temperature resistances between 600 and 1,000°C.



HKO employs 225 people and has two plants in Germany with sales affiliates in France, USA and China. It reported sales of 39 million euros in 2017.



Saint-Gobain said the acquisition is in line with its strategy of developing technological niches. It will join the ADFORS business within the High-Performance Materials Activity.



The acquisition would expand Saint-Gobain's range of high value-added solutions by entering into the very high temperature thermal insulation area.



