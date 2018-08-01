

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. Barr plc (BAG.L), in its trading update Wednesday, reported that revenue for the 26 weeks ended July 28 increased 5%, and that the company is on track to meet full year profit expectations.



The company recorded continued strong sales momentum with revenue for the first half expected to be around 136 million pounds, an increase of c.5% on the prior year's 129.8 million pounds. This is especially positive given the 8.8% growth reported for the corresponding period in 2017, the company noted.



The soft drinks market was up 4.5% in value terms and increased 1.4% in volume. Against this market backdrop, the company's core brands have performed well.



Looking ahead, the company said the external landscape remains volatile. In addition, the market impact of the implementation of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy is still to be fully determined.



During this period of uncertainty, the company said it will continue to invest behind brands, innovation and people which, while having a moderate impact on margins in the current financial year, will support the delivery of growth strategy.



Roger White, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have delivered strong top-line growth in a period of considerable marketplace volatility and change. Our growth across core brands is especially encouraging and our strong second half brand and sales development plans give us confidence that we can deliver against our profit expectations.'



