

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent fell 43.6 percent to 20.6 billion yen, and net income per share dipped to 32.76 yen from last year's 61.22 yen.



Operating income for the quarter declined over 17 percent to 33.1 billion yen, reflecting higher marketing expense and exchange rate impact.



Net sales for the first quarter grew 8.9 percent to 873.1 billion yen, mainly due to higher sales.



The Group said its forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 remains unchanged from the previous forecast.



