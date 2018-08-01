

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd (HICL.L) said that for the period since 1 April 2018, the portfolio has performed in line with expectations, with no material issues affecting investment performance.



HICL re-affirmed its dividend guidance of a target 8.05 pence per share for the financial year to 31 March 2019 and a target 8.25 pence for the financial year to 31 March 2020. This reflects the robust, resilient nature of the cashflows from a well-diversified portfolio, according to the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX