

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported profit before tax of 38.5 million pounds for the 26 week period ended 29 June 2018 compared to 45.3 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 61.4 pence compared to 72.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined 6% to 43.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 69.4 pence compared to 74.1 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 174.7 million pounds from 169.8 million pounds, last year.



The Group proposed to pay an unchanged interim dividend of 8.64 pence per ordinary share on 26 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at 21 September 2018.



Dignity plc said the Group is performing well compared to current market expectations. The Board's expectations for 2018 remain as upgraded in May 2018.



Looking forward, Dignity plc said 2019 is likely to see underlying profitability lower than 2018, but in line with current market expectations. In the medium term, the Board believes that targeting solid single digit increases in underlying operating profit is appropriate and achievable.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX