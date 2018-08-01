

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) said it has made good progress on its recently announced efficiency and streamlining program - 'Future Proofing Kier'.



While the company has identified potential cost savings, it will provide further information about the program when it announces its 2018 financial year results on 20 September 2018.



Kier also said it has appointed Claudio Veritiero, currently its Strategy and Corporate Development Director, to the role of Chief Operating Officer or COO with immediate effect.



Veritiero, aged 44, joined Kier in 2011 as the Managing Director of the Services division. Prior to joining Kier, he was the COO of Speedy Hire plc, having spent his early career with the investment banking business of Rothschild.



Veritiero was appointed to his current role and to Kier's board of directors with effect from 6 March 2015.



In light of this appointment, Nigel Brook, Executive Director - Construction and Infrastructure Services, and Nigel Turner, Executive Director - Developments and Property Services, will stand down from the company's board and leave the business with immediate effect.



