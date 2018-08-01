

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in July, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SLIF showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector climbed to 57.4 in July from 54.2 in June. The index was expected to rise to 54.5.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The share index for production clearly contributed to PMI total, followed by sub-indices for new orders and employment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX