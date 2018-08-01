

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation Plc. (BBA.L) reported that its continuing statutory profit before tax for the half year ended 30 June 2018 declined to $76.2 million from last year's $85.8 million for the first half of 2017. The reduction arises principally from the higher level of exceptional and other items charged during the first six months of 2018.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to $66.7 million or 6.4 cents per share from $52.4 million or 5.0 cents per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 11.6 cents up from 11.3 cents in the previous year.



Continuing Group revenue increased 14.0% to $1.02 billion from $898.6 million last year. The latest period included a $5.0 million contribution from Ontic licence acquisitions. Signature revenue increased 15.4%, reflecting organic growth of 5.0% and the positive impact of higher fuel prices ($70.8 million) and foreign exchange movements ($8.3 million), which increased revenue by $79.1 million. Continuing Aftermarket Services revenue increased by 2.3% with the contribution from the 2017 and 2018 acquisitions in Ontic broadly offsetting the decline in cyclical military orders.



The Board declared an increased interim dividend of 4.00 cents up 5% reflecting the Board's progressive dividend policy and its continued confidence in the Group's future growth prospects.



The continuing Group is focused on high ROIC and strongly cash generative businesses. The Board is confident of modest growth in 2018, through continued outperformance against a soft US B&GA market backdrop and Ontic continues to have a strong pipeline of growth opportunities. It will continue to invest in our Signature network and remain focused on delivering continued US B&GA market outperformance in 2019 and beyond.



