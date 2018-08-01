

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's manufacturing PMI is due. Final factory PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone PMI data is due.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the yen, the greenback and the franc, it eased against the pound.



The euro was worth 131.05 against the yen, 1.1590 against the franc, 0.8908 against the pound and 1.1691 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



