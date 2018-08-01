High-efficiency module manufacturer, Panasonic announced it had completed what it says is the world's largest project using its HIT solar modules, in Turkey.According to the announcement, the project has a capacity of 11.7 MW and is, therefore, currently the largest PV system to use HIT modules. The so-called Sakura Project was realized in cooperation with Yilsan Yatirim Holding, an investment company based in Turkey for a total of € 15 million. In the statement, Panasonic claims its HIT (Heterojunction Intrinsic Thin Film) cells produce 27-32% more energy compared to conventional technologies ...

