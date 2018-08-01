Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81 3 3210 2171 Facsimile: +81 3 5252 7705

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fukuoka International Airport Co., Ltd. has signed a Project Agreement with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) for the operation of Fukuoka Airport. The company was established by the Fukuoka Airport HD Group, a consortium led by Fukuoka Airport Holdings, and comprising Nishi-Nippon Railroad, Mitsubishi Corporation, Changi Airports International and Kyushu Electric Power. The Project Agreement was signed on August 1, 2018. The consortium is now preparing to run Fukuoka Airport with effect from April 1, 2019.In line with the original proposal, the consortium seeks to transform Fukuoka Airport into the airport of choice for passengers and airlines, and has set its sights on obtaining a five-star rating(1) from aviation consultancy SKYTRAX. In an effort to expand the airport's domestic and international flight networks, the consortium will work to attract airlines to Fukuoka Airport by offering simplified landing-fee structures and long-term discounts in order to secure flight routes. The consortium will also take steps to ensure that the airport provides travelers with more efficient services at check-in and security clearance.The consortium will introduce a brand new concept to the airport. Travelers will be constantly surprised with ways to have fun with a wider selection of food and beverage outlets, and retail options, as well as on-site entertainment.In addition, the consortium will continue to work with local businesses to revitalize the airport, and ensure safe and secure operations. At the same time, it will help to stimulate economic development in the immediate surroundings, and across Kyushu and the rest of Western Japan.(1) Skytrax's World Airport Star Rating is a system that classifies airports by the quality of airport services, products and facilities, and is recognised as a global benchmark of airport standards. Airport Ratings range from 1-Star to the prestigious 5-Star.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry, including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials. MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include investments and business management in diverse fields including natural resources development, manufacturing of industrial goods, retail, new energy, infrastructure, finance and new technology-related businesses.With over 200 offices and subsidiaries in 90 countries and regions worldwide and a network of approximately 1,300 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of over 70,000 people.For more information, visit https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.