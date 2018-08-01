

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent was 12.66 billion yen or 34.944 yen per share, down 49.4 percent from 25.01 billion yen or 69.03 yen per share last year.



Operating income fell 54.4 percent to 13.83 billion yen from 30.30 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales for the quarter grew 10 10.1 percent to 478.32 billion yen from 435.01 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2018, Kobe Steel now expects net sales of about 2.03 trillion yen, higher than previous estimate of 1.99 trillion yen.



The company continues to expect operating income of about 55.0 billion yen, and attributable net income of 45.0 billion yen or 124.22 yen per share.



