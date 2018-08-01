On-chain Settlement Costs to Fall by 11% Compared With Current Levels

A new study from Juniper Research has found that blockchain deployments will enable banks to realise savings on cross-border settlement transactions of more than $27 billion by the end of 2030, reducing costs by more than 11% per on-chain transaction.

According to the research, The Future of Blockchain: Key Vertical Opportunities Deployment Strategies 2018-2030, banks that integrate blockchain will achieve cost reductions not just in payment processing and reconciliation, but in treasury operations and compliance. Indeed, the research argued that in compliance, automation of identity/money-laundering checks, allied to capability of the blockchain to verify the digital identity of an individual, should enable savings of up to 50% of the existing costs base within a few years.

However, the research cautioned that the need to parallel-run blockchain-based services with legacy systems would mean that savings would not be realised for several years after initial deployment, with annual cost reductions not reaching $1 billion per annum until 2024.

For more insights, download Juniper's complimentary whitepaper, '5 Industries that will Fuel the Blockchain Boom'.

Food Export to Reap Benefits

The new research identified potential savings for consumers and enterprises across a range of industries, from reduced fees for home buyers to fraud in the food export trade, where it estimated that blockchain deployments would reduce the cost of fraud by nearly 50% within 12 years.

IBM Heads Innovation Indices

Meanwhile, the research also assessed the extent to which 34 leading blockchain providers were positioned to deliver innovative solutions and achieve growth. The research includes 3 Innovation Indices (Digital Identity, Provenance and Financial Services) based on quantitative and qualitative assessment of product offerings, R&D activities and future potential. In each index IBM emerged as a market leader.

According to research author Dr Windsor Holden, "IBM continues to demonstrate innovation and leadership across a range of verticals. Over the past 18 months it has attracted dozens of corporate clients, with deployments now moving from proofs of concept and trial to full commercial rollout."

Juniper Research is acknowledged as the leading analyst house in the digital commerce and fintech sector, delivering pioneering research into payments, banking and financial services for over a decade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005064/en/

Contacts:

Juniper Research

Sam Smith

Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com