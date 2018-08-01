

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in July, though at the slowest pace in fourteen months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The NEVI factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 58.0 in July from 60.1 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest figure was well above the long-run average of 52.6.



'Output and new orders both increased at the slowest rates in nearly two years in July, leading to the weakest job creation for nearly a year,' Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, said.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 6-month high, mainly led by higher raw material prices. As a result, output prices rose sharply.



Finally, output expectations among Dutch manufacturers remained strongly positive in July.



