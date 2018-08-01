sprite-preloader
01.08.2018
Valiant Investments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 1

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

1 August 2018

Valiant Investments plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday at 10:00 a.m., all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Valiant Investments plc

Conrad Windham

Telephone: 01366 500722

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9796


