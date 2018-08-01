Valiant Investments Plc - Result of AGM

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

1 August 2018

Valiant Investments plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday at 10:00 a.m., all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

