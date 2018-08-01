Valiant Investments Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 1
VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC
("Valiant" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
1 August 2018
Valiant Investments plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday at 10:00 a.m., all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.
The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Valiant Investments plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 500722
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796