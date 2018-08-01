

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed and investors remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement may offer clues about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.



Traders also digested news that the Trump administration is considering more than doubling its planned tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.



China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 51.87 points or 1.80 percent to 2,824.53 after the release of weak data.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a PMI score of 50.8, down from 51.0 in June. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.85 percent to 28,340.



Japanese shares closed on a positive note, thanks to a weaker yen and upbeat corporate earnings results from the likes of Sharp, Sony and Nintendo.



The Nikkei average climbed 192.98 points or 0.86 percent to 22,746.70 after touching as high as 22,746.70, the highest since July 20, earlier in the day. The broader Topix index gained 0.94 percent to finish at 1,769.76.



Sharp Corp soared 7.2 percent and Sony rallied 4.8 percent after they posted solid results and the yen slid to near two-week lows against the dollar.



Nintendo climbed 6.4 percent after its fiscal first-quarter profit jumped 44 percent on increased sales of Nintendo Switch game titles.



Electronic component maker Kyocera Corp gained 5.9 percent and display manufacturer Nitto Denko Corp advanced 8 percent after Apple reported strong results for its fiscal third quarter.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a PMI score of 52.3, down from 53.0 in June.



Australian shares finished marginally lower as banks followed their U.S. peers lower, offsetting gains in the mining sector. Mixed manufacturing data also weighed on markets.



The big four banks fell between 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent. A rise in commodity prices on hopes of new trade talks between the U.S. and China helped lift mining stocks, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rising around half a percent.



Debt collector and lender Credit Corp Group soared 6.4 percent as it reported a 17 percent increase in full-year profit on higher revenues.



Seoul stocks closed higher as investors digested a slew of data on manufacturing, inflation and trade balance. The benchmark Kospi rose 11.81 points or 0.51 percent to 2,307.07. Steelmakers advanced, with Posco and Hyundai Steel ending up over 1 percent.



The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to contract in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed today. Consumer prices in South Korea rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the month to exceed expectations while exports and imports grew at a slower-than-expected pace.



New Zealand shares fell sharply, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing down 62.17 points or 0.70 percent at 8,859.92 after data showed the country's jobless rate ticked higher to 4.5 percent in the second quarter of 2018 from 4.4 percent in the previous three months.



Heartland Bank ended unchanged after announcing a corporate restructuring and a listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors cheered strong results from healthcare and industrial companies as well as a Bloomberg report suggesting that the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks.



Encouraging data on consumer confidence, personal income and spending offered some support. The Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.



