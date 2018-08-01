The program will be be grant aided, and will provide funds mainly for self-consumption projects. At a later stage, the scheme may also offer incentives for home battery storage.Ireland's Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has launched the pilot scheme for PV microgeneration, which it promised to issue by the end of this summer, in January. Minister, Denis Naughten said that through the new scheme, a typical three bed semi-detached house would spend about €1,800 on a solar panel system, and would save approximately €220 per year on their electricity bills. The grant aided ...

