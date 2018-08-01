

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in July, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.0 in July from 54.3 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.



Moreover, the index remained comfortably above its long-run average of 51.8.



Among components, both output and new orders grew at softer rates in July, as weaker growth of new work from domestic sources offset a stronger increase in new export orders.



On the price front, input price inflation remained elevated in July, driven by higher commodity prices and shortages of certain raw materials. As a result, selling prices rose markedly.



July saw the degree of positive sentiment dip to a 21-month low, amid reports of uncertainty regarding both Brexit and the exchange rate.



