

Total Voting Rights



August 1, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company'), in accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the following:



As at July 31, 2018, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprised 914,399,137 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 914,399,137. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Sarah Rixon Company Secretarial Assistant



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 41 288 41 29



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Scott Burrows scott.burrows@shire.com +41 41 288 4195



Media



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Shire



Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology.



Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - and responsibility - to change people's lives.



www.shire.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Shire plc via GlobeNewswire



B2QKY05R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX