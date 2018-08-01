

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks retreated on Wednesday as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed and media reports suggested the Trump administration is considering imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports.



The Federal Reserve's policy decision also remained in focus, though no change to the fed funds rate is expected.



The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.13 percent at 12,788 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



Engineering group Thyssenkrupp dropped 2.6 percent after cutting its profit guidance for the current 2017/18 year.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 9 percent. The company said it has ended talks to buy Synaptics.



Lighting manufacturer Osram Licht rallied 2 percent after the company said it would divest its luminaries business.



On the data front, Eurozone manufacturing activity remained subdued at the start of the third quarter, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed. The factory PMI rose to 55.1 in July, in line with flash estimate, from 54.9 in June.



Germany was one of the strongest-performing nations in July while rates of expansion slowed in Italy, Spain and Ireland. Acceleration was registered in France.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX