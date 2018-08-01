Cloud Distribution Partners With CybSafe to Disrupt Cyber Security Awareness Market

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Supports CybSafe's transition from direct to indirect business modeland promotes human cyber security

Cloud Distribution, the 'Cloud First' value-added distributor specialising in cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions, has partnered with CybSafe, the cloud-based cyber security awareness platform combining AI and data analytics with behavioural science. The partnership arms the channel with end-to-end cyber security protection to offer businesses in the fight against data breaches - a rising concern in the data-rich, post-GDPR world.

Informed by cyberpsychology and educational theory, CybSafe addresses the human component of cyber security by improving awareness, behaviour and culture. It makes tangible changes to employee behaviour to combat threats related to phishing, social media, public WiFi, malware, identity, passwords and many others. These easily digestible modules evolve over time with the support of machine learning technology. With its analytical engine, the award-winning software solution lets businesses see the type and location of risk, and what they can do to mitigate these risks.

Adam Davison, sales and marketing director, Cloud Distribution said: "Human error is involved in the majority of security breaches, and these casual mistakes can cost organisations their reputation and considerable amounts of money. But companies often aren't effectively grappling with this, and human cyber security has traditionally been viewed as a tick-box exercise. Companies often use unwieldy training manuals with the unreasonable expectation that staff will act on information, simply because they have read it. Others use unengaging online training programmes that merely make the business 'compliant'. Ultimately, training that doesn't take into account the way people learn and behave is never going to work. It's one thing to train staff; it's quite another thing for staff to act on that training. CybSafe is there to fix that disconnect."

Davison added: "For resellers, CybSafe's product comes at exactly the right time, considering the rising threat of cybercrime and the potential problems presented by data protection legislation. With the human element now front of mind for customers, partners have been crying out for a modern, high-margin cyber security solution that tackles this. We believe CybSafe is what they've been looking for. CybSafe provides strong differentiation and upselling opportunity, and offers the chance to unlock budgets beyond security, such as legal and compliance, and human resources."

Both CybSafe and Cloud Distribution have resources to enable a quick go-to-market strategy, including WebEx, demo, and customer engagement support. Furthermore, there is a full schedule of joint marketing campaigns available to help stimulate interest and opportunities within the channel.

CybSafe accommodates flexible and remote working practices, with everything accessible via an internet portal or app on Windows, iOS and Android operating systems on desktop, laptop, tablet and smartphone. CybSafe content is GCHQ-certified and IISP-accredited. The company is endorsed by the Law Society and is a RegTech partner of the FCA. CybSafe is headquartered at the prestigious London tech community, Level39, in Canary Wharf.

Cloud Distribution will be providing an overview of CybSafe and the opportunities it offers in a webinar on 22nd August. Register here to secure your place: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7578416172744086017

About Cloud Distribution

Cloud Distribution is a Cloud First value-added distributor of disruptive next generation cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. Cloud Distribution currently distributes, Acronis, Actifio, Aerohive, Arista Networks, AVI Networks, BlackBerry, CheckPoint Software, Cloud4Wi, Cyren Security, Exinda, Ignitenet, Peplink, Pivot3, Vectra Networks.

Cloud's portfolio of disruptive security and networking solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters

About CybSafe

CybSafe is a cloud-based cyber security software platform that leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to measure and improve cyber security awareness, behaviour and culture.

CybSafe's intelligent software harnesses collective lessons across the cyber security community in a low cost per-user subscription to help businesses of all sizes improve cyber security behaviour and reduce cyber risk both internally and within its supply chain.

The GCHQ-accredited software helps business to mitigate cyber risk with greater certainty, greater impact, and more cost effectively.

CybSafe is a British cyber security technology company. It is headquartered at Level39, the prestigious technology community based in Canary Wharf, London.

